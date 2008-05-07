Did We Say $5 Gas? Try $7. So Much for Ford, GM, and Consumer Spending

At near $4/gallon gas, the United States is finally reaching the point where automobile usage is actually slowing. What will happen when gas is $7/gallon? (In the NYT, Jad Mouawad gently slips this last line into a story about how gas prices are expected to peak over $4 in June: “Analysts’ forecasts for the price of gasoline over the next few years run as high as $7 a gallon.”)



Three likely ramifications:

More pressure on US car makers, which, as usual, have been caught with their pants down (So much for that insatiable SUV demand)

More opportunities for alternative energy investments like First Solar (FSLR) to continue to succeed. (We wouldn’t bet against the Al Gore and Kleiner Perkins partnership right now.)

Continued pressure on consumer wallets, which will likely hammer discretionary spending.

