Did Hulk Hogan Have An Intimate Relationship With Another Professional Wrestler?

According to Hulk Hogan’s seemingly bitter ex-wife Linda, that answer is a coy…maybe.At least that’s what the former Mrs. Hulk Hogan implied today while being interviewed on Matty P’s Radio Happy Hour. It’s hard to take Linda Hogan seriously, since we all know that her split from the wrestling superstar was, to put it mildly, acrimonious.



From Radar Online…

The ex wife of the immortal grappler appeared on Matty P’s Radio Happy Hour when the host went through a series of questions culled from fan emails; at one point, he asked Linda if her ex and Beefcake carried on “an intimate relationship.”

“Wow, I don’t know how to answer this, so I don’t end up getting a lawsuit,” she said, laughing. “A little bird told me, ‘Yes they think they did.'”

That’s cold. Like I said, it’s hard to say if this is true, or just a cheap shot by Linda Hogan, considering the circumstances. Unfortunately for the Hulkster there’s going to be a ton of people out there who will take Linda at her word, and actually believe that Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake engaged in some forbidden, homoerotic man-love during their wrestling days.

