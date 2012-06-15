Did Harry Markopolos Turn In Another Madoff Yet?

On the day of his testimony, frustrated Madoff whistleblower promised to turn in another bust the following day to the SEC. So did he? Not clear. Inspector General David Kotz confirmed that he had a meeting scheduled with Markopolos, but according to Politico, nobody will confirm whether anything was said or not. Unfortunately for us, Markopolos didn’t plan some grand press conference to announce his new bust. So in the meantime, we wait.



Anyone heard anything?

