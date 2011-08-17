Does Google Have The Stomach To Swallow Hulu Next?

Now that Google is buying Motorola for $12.5 billion, here’s a likely side effect: It’s much less likely Larry Page and co. will buy Hulu, notes Peter Kafka at All Things D.



Google certainly has enough cash to purchase the company — and there are plenty of rumours it was interested.

But the Motorola acquisition raises significant obstacles:

Google’s M&A team is going to be focused on digesting Motorola. Will it want to focus on another big company?

Google is already in hot water in D.C. Does it want to bring more attention to itself by purchasing another video site?

Google would have to give Hulu a big breakup fee. As Peter Kafka notes, even if it did pursue Hulu, the company’s investors would likely want to go with a safer bet.

The Google-Motorola deal already has huge potential for disaster. Does it want to roll the dice on another potential disaster? We don’t think so.

