Did Fox Cheat By Rigging 'Our Little Genius' Show?

Fox producers who worked on the game show Our Little Genius are being probed by the FCC for possibly rigging the quiz show.



Set to premiere on Jan. 13, the show was a cross between Who Wants To Be a Millionaire and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? “Genius” 6 to 12-year-olds face Ivy League professors and got the chance to win up to $500,000 in cash.

But Fox inexplicably dropped the show from their schedule.

Now we’re finding out why, as the New York Times first reported.

According to the LA Times:

Fox took the unusual step after reality-show titan Mark Burnett, who was producing the program, informed the network that there was a problem with how the young contestants had been coached for the competition.

Whoops! Perhaps Fox just wanted the kids to sound more precocious than they actually were. But it’s up to the FCC to figure out if the allegations are true — and if News Corp should get punished for it. The FCC did not return messages asking what kind of consequences Fox is facing.

