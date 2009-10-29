Did Fox And Obama Kiss And Make Up?

The White House has called off its bitter battle with Fox News, Mediabistro says.



Mediabistro: A very reliable source tells FishbowlDC that Fox News VP Michael Clemente met with White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs and reached what some are calling a “truce.”

Clemente then met with the FNC Washington bureau and encouraged staff to remain “fair and balanced.”

Too bad for Fox!

Obama’s idiotic shunning helped rile up its right-wing base and, boy, did the ratings follow.

