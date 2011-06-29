Did Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Beat Up A Photographer For Asking About Manny Pacquiao?

Will Pacquiao v. Mayweather ever happen?

Anthony Cliff is suing Floyd Mayweather for a beating he took outside the Palms Casino over a year ago.From the AP:



Cliff claims he first spotted the boxer inside the casino and tried to take his photo. He was told by a bodyguard that he could not do so. The lawsuit alleges Cliff walked away, but later ran into Mayweather again at the valet stand. Cliff then asked someone in Mayweather’s entourage about a possible match between Mayweather and another boxer.

The question seemed to infuriate Mayweather and his group, who surrounded Cliff and began threatening him, according to the lawsuit. Mayweather told Cliff he was disrespectful and allegedly give his bodyguards a ”thumbs down” gesture, ”which was a sign for the bodyguards to attack,” the lawsuit claims.

Hm, wonder what “possible match” he could be referring to?

You always have to be a bit leery of civil suits brought against celebrities, especially ones that surface more than a year after the fact. But if this is true, it sheds new light on just how self-conscious Floyd is about his refusal to fight Pacquiao.

It’s the fight everyone wants, yet Floyd continues to dodge it.

In fact, Mayweather has done more fighting in the court room than the boxing ring lately.

He faces felony charges for allegedly hitting and threatening his ex-girlfriend, stealing her cell phone and threatening two of their children last September. In addition, he has a trail on Sept. 1 for a misdemeanour battery charge for allegedly poking a security guard in the face several times last November.

Source: AP

