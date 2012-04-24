WAIT: Did Florida Prosecutors Already Admit They Have A Weak Case Against Zimmerman?

Last Friday’s bond hearing the in Trayvon Martin murder case had two interesting surprises. The first is that George Zimmerman spoke for himself and apologized to Trayvon Martin’s family members.



But the other surprising turn was caught by Mediate’s founder, Dan Abrams while appearing on ABC: the prosecution could not say they knew who started the confrontation that ended in Trayvon Martin’s death.

This is a pretty remarkable fact.

George Zimmerman’s defence attorney, Mark O’Mara picked one line from the prosecution’s affidavit and hammered it: “Zimmerman confronted Martin and a struggle ensued”

O’Mara asked investigator Dale Gilbreath if he had any evidence to substantiate this view.

Gilbreath seemed stumped. He had nothing new to offer beyond the 911 phone call, and the testimony of Trayvon Martin’s girlfriend, who was on the phone with Martin until the conflict began.

O’Mara: “You have nothing to support the confrontation suggestion?“

Gilbreath (stuttering): “I don’t know, I think I’ve answered the question.“



There is still plenty of time for discovery of new evidence, and for forensic evidence to come in to substantiate the prosecution’s claims.

But if last Friday’s performance at the bond hearing reflects at all on the case Florida prosecutors will bring at trial, it will be awfully hard to overcome Zimmerman’s claims of self-defence.

