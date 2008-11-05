Did Facebook's Election Efforts Matter?

When we saw those “TK donated his status to get out the vote” updates on Facebook last night, we thought they were kind of stupid. After all, the effort, launched by Facebook application Causes, was just designed to get out the vote. But it seems Causes was able to get more than 1.5 million users to donate their status. And as of 6 p.m., more than 3.6 million Facebook users had said they voted.



The networks will no doubt be using this to gauge the “youth vote,” but MTV News has a more informed report.

MTV News: It’s still too early for hard numbers, but long lines full of young faces at polling places indicate that first-time voters are making their voices heard on this Election Day. And those voices are loudest in battleground states like Virginia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to voter mobilization organisation Rock the Vote.

By noon, Philadelphia’s Drexel University had already seen more voters than it did four years ago (574 so far today, compared to 425 total in 2004). Farther west, more than 1,000 students have already come out to vote on the campus of Penn State University, Rock the Vote reports.

In Blacksburg, Virginia, more than 5,600 people (mainly Virginia Tech students) are registered to vote. This is nearly double what the state law allows in terms of polling-station capacity, resulting in huge delays. Additionally, the solitary polling station is located 6.5 miles from campus at a small church on an unmarked road.

Rock the Vote’s numbers bolster what MTV News’ Street Team reporters are finding across the country.

