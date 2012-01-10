Did Facebook Just Select Its Investor Relations Agency?

Don’t underestimate the importance of having a solid investor relations agency ahead of your IPO. These are the folks you hire to help you communicate your message to the investing public as part of your most profound strategic initiative to date (in a pre-IPO company’s life). According to AlllThingsD, it looks like the Brunswick Group is going to be selected for the biggest IPO of the year.



Other firms in the running are Sard Verbinnen, Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher and Kekst and Company.

Notes AllThingsD, ‘It’s probably not a surprise that Brunswick won the deal, since it has worked with Facebook in the past, including on its controversial private offering with Goldman Sachs a year ago.’

Of course, the remaining rule is to listen to your IR agency. Groupon selected the Brunswick Group to serve this function, but CEO Andrew Mason appears to have taken his own counsel, despite paying for the service of a major firm.

Source: AllThingsD

