Did Erin Burnett Ask Gasparino About Kenneth Feinberg's Hand Lotion Or Hand Motion?

Charlie Gasparino apparently introduced Ken Feinberg at an event last night, and introduced him as the man who has Wall Street by the nuts.



Now when we first saw the video below, we thought Erin Burnett made a joke about Ken Feinberg’s hand lotion.

But upon watching it again, and getting the context, we now think she said motion.

Either way, Gasparino concluded that she has a dirty mind.



