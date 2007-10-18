Did "Drudge Effect" Cripple the NY Observer's Site?

The good news for the NY Observer’s website, which was overhauled and relaunched last spring: It’s getting pickup from Matt Drudge. The bad news, says Gawker, is that it can’t handle the firehose of traffic Drudge can send its way.

Gawker hypothesizes that Drudge’s prominent link to this Rudy Giuliani piece by Jason Horowitz crushed the site this morning: We noticed that the site was working around 8am and down around 9am. It seems to be doing fine just now. Update: We hear that Gawker’s guess is right – a wave of Drudge traffic did temporarily drown the site. A good problem to have, though.

