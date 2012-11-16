Did Disney Steal These Dogs To Make Its Ashley Tisdale Merchandise?

Modern Dog, a small Seattle design shop, has accused Disney and a bunch of its marketing partners of ripping off one of its dog-oriented designs to create a T-shirt for the Sharpay Evans clothing line (from the movie “High School Musical,” starring Ashley Tisdale as Evans).



The suit names Disney, Target, and the Jaya Apparel Group as defendants. Founder Robynne Raye has sold her house to fund the suit. Compare the Modern Dog and Disney designs below.

First, Modern Dog, from its 2008 book “Modern Dog: 20 Years of Poster Art”:

Photo: Modern Dog

Now Disney’s Sharpay Evans T-shirt, which celebrates the character’s dog, Boi:

Photo: Disney / Target

