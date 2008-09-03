Did Congress Kill Web Spy Firm NebuAd?

When a House committee started hearings on behavioural targeting, it appeared that new regulation was the biggest danger for targeting companies. But it turns out the public humiliation was probably worse.



The House inquiry found seven ISPs that had tested NebuAd’s technology in order to sell surfing data to advertisers. Three notified consumers by letter or email of their intentions, while four others quietly updated their privacy policies.

Now that all of this has been made public, are any still working with NebuAd? The AP checked in with a few former clients, all of which have suspended their tracking efforts. And once-chatty NebuAd, backed by Menlo Ventures and Sierra Ventures, has itself gone silent. A spokesperson said, “We do not have any specific business updates at this point.”

