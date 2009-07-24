Did CNBC Jinx The Rally?

Futures are headed lower this morning, following glum earnings from Microsoft, Amazon and Netflix, marking the first time that a set of earnings clearly unnerved investors. If the NASDAQ ends down, it would break a 12-day win streak.



Still, we can’t help but wonder if the fault lies with CNBC which aired its special: “Dow 9,000: The Summer Rally” last night. That just seems like bad luck.



