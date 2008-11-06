Did Canada Just Curse Black Friday?

Last week, we noted that AC/DC’s recent success could be seen as a sign of our troubled financial times, since the band has previously done well when the economy was tanking. Now, as retail experts are predicting a dismal holiday shopping season, Vancouver has declared November 28, the day after the U.S.’s Thanksgiving or “Black Friday” to be “AC/DC Day.”



Did Canada just ensure that sales on the Friday after Thanksgiving would tank?

On the other hand, if sales are spectacular, that could finally remove the “harbinger of financial doom” stigma from the band.

See Also: How Bad Is It Out There? AC/DC Have A Number One Album

Illustration from A-Deistic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.