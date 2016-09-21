Brad Pitt is being accused of cheating on Angelina Jolie with his latest movie costar

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ

and a tweet from CNN’s Brian Stelter that confirmed the report.

The world was shocked. What could have caused one of the most high-profile couples of the last decade — a couple that has seemed to weather many storms in the public eye and shares six children together — to break up?

The answer could lie in Pitt’s latest movie with French actress Marion Cotillard, at least according to a new Page Six report in The New York Post.

“Angelina Jolie is dumping Brad Pitt after hiring a private investigator to spy on him on the set of his latest film — where, she learned, he was cheating,” The Post wrote on Tuesday, adding the PI found out Pitt was allegedly cheating on the 40-year-old actress and humanitarian with Cotillard.

It has been rumoured recently by less reputable sources that Pitt, 52, was allegedly having an affair with Cotillard, the costar of his new World War II spy movie “Allied.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sources allege Pitt had an affair with his costar Marion Cotillard.

Cotillard — who has also starred in movies like “Inception,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Contagion” — is a 40-year-old award-winning actress, spokesperson for Greenpeace, and singer-songwriter. She has a son with French actor and director Guillaume Canet, although the pair are not married.

It’s long been known that Pitt and Jolie themselves fell in love on set while the pair were starring in their own spy thriller/comedy “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Pitt ended his then-marriage to Jennifer Anniston in 2005 and began dating Jolie.

They later married in 2014 after having three biological children together, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, and adopting three other children, Pax, Maddox, and Zahara.

Different sources told TMZ the divorce may have centered not on Pitt’s alleged affair, but on the couple’s children.

“Angelina became ‘fed up’ with Brad’s consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and mixed with what she believes is ‘an anger problem’ … felt it became dangerous for the children,” the TMZ report said, going on to add that there was no “alleged third person,” according to their sources.

Meanwhile, another source told The Post that the reason for the divorce may have had more to do with differing lifestyles: Pitt wants to stay in Hollywood making movies and Jolie wants to devote herself to humanitarian endeavours full-time.

Jordan Pix/Getty Images UNHCR special envoy and Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie holds a press conference at Al- Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in 2016, in Azraq, Jordan.

Ker Robertson/Getty Images Brad Pitt is seen before the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hour race at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

According to legal documents that Jolie filed, she cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Jolie is being repped by A-list divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. TMZ reports Jolie is asking for custody of the six children the couple have together.

