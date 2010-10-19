Did BNY Mellon Just Officially Declare The End Of The Banks' "Free Money" Trade?

Joe Weisenthal

We’re still waiting on Goldman earnings, especially to see how trading revenue looks, but here’s a little interesting nugget from the earnings report of BNY Mellon.

The sliding of long-term yields — which had previously enabled all banks to easily borrow short and lend long along the Treasury curve — is now subtracting from revenue for the quarter.

The gravy train is coming to an end.

chart

