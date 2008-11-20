Did Ben Silverman Throw Potential Successor Katherine Pope Under The Bus?

Even after NBC gave full season orders to two of the network’s three new shows, rumours that Ben Silverman could lose his job are still flying around. Granted, the shows NBC picked up still aren’t doing spectacularly ratings-wise, and they could get canned in May. But maybe those shows’ performance isn’t Silverman’s fault.



Maybe potential Silverman successor Katherine Pope is to blame. Or is that just what Ben Silverman himself wanted Page Six and the rest of the media to believe?

The Daily Beast: Last week, an item on Page Six purported to explain the source of NBC’s miserable performance in the ratings this fall. The responsible party? One Katherine Pope, aka “the Black Widow,” because “every program she touches turns to death.”

Chances are many readers had never heard of Pope, who is the president of NBC’s television production studio (which oversees such shows as Heroes, House, and The Office). And chances are Pope never imagined that she, like Sarah Palin, would become a target of anonymous attacks that distract from the more significant shortcomings of the man she supposedly serves.

“Page Six? What is Katherine Pope doing on Page Six?” a top executive at a rival network asked incredulously, adding, “It’s obvious where it came from.”

The industry’s collective assumption was that the item came, directly or not, from Pope’s boss, Ben Silverman, head of NBC. In fact, Pope has been mentioned as a possible successor to Silverman by many in the business who have been composing his corporate obituary for months.

