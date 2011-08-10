Did Barney Frank Pass Gas Live On MSNBC Last Night?

Gawker may have put it best: “As you’ll see, his hips most definitely don’t lie.”



During an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show last night, Dem. Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) joined to talk about the economy.

During that discussion, the almost unmistakeable sound of Frank passing gas could be heard.

And the almost unmistakeable sight of him lifting his leg was visible:



Did you catch it?

DailyRushbo slows it down if you didn’t:



So did he or didn’t he? You decide.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

