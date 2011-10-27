Did Arianna Huffington Steal The Idea For The Huffington Post?*

Arianna Huffington

Photo: AP

Big news from the courts: a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to bring to trial a lawsuit about the origins of the Huffington Post.In November, Peter Daou and James Boyce filed a suit in a New York Supreme Court claiming Arianna Huffington and Ken Lerer stole the idea for the Huffington Post.



The ruling by states at that Daou and Boyce might have a legitimate argument that their idea was “both novel and concrete.”

At the time of the lawsuit filing, Huffington and Lerer wrote a statement to Politico claiming their innocence:

“We have now officially entered into Bizzaro World. James Boyce and Peter Daou, two political operatives who we rejected going into business with or hiring 6 years ago, and who had absolutely nothing to do with creating, running, financing, or building the Huffington Post, now concoct some scheme saying they own part of the company.”

“For months now they have been trying to extract money from us. They are filing the lawsuit of course because we did not agree to any payment.”

The Huffington Post founder will now see whether those claims hold up in court.

UPDATE: Mario Ruiz, Huffington Post VP of communications, writes in with the following clarification: “Seven out of the eight claims were thrown out. To describe this as any kind of victory is as laughable as their lawsuit.”

UPDATE 2: Partha P. Chattoraj, the attorney representing Daou and Boyce, just emailed the following: “Arianna Huffington and Ken Lerer may say that they find ‘laughable’ the court’s decision to uphold our claim that they stole my clients’ ideas for the Huffington Post, but we are gratified to have the opportunity to bring the truth to light.”

NOTE: Ken Lerer is an investor in Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.