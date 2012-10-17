Arianna Huffington rumoured To Have Bought Upper East Side Townhouse

Arianna Huffington

Photo: AP

Arianna Huffington has been apartment shopping in New York City, and it’s rumoured she has finally purchased a townhouse on the Upper East Side, the New York Daily News is reporting.The NYDN is hearing her new home is on East 80th Street.



There are quite a few high-profile townhouses on E. 80th Street, including the Waterfall Mansion, which is asking $31 million, and the Woolworth Mansion, which is listed for $90 million.

