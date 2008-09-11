Did Apple's Cheaper iPhone Kill Off The Bootlegs? No Way! (AAPL)

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 3G — subsidized in many countries to reasonable prices, like $199 in the U.S. — hasn’t done a thing to kill off the bootleggers.



Behold, the next gadget we need to get our hands on — the $140 Sciphone i68, available… somewhere in China, according to the email we just received from our “friend” Kevin Lee.

It doesn’t seem to have 3G access, but will let you use two SIM cards at once, sports a removable battery, and do photo messaging. (Nothing about copy and paste, though…)

Dear Friend:

Do you want get one IPHONE? then please follow me.

Seanee offers Tri-bands mobile phone, Quad-band mobile phone, watch mobile phone, & bluetooth mobile phone, & MP3/MP4 mobile phone, & touch screen mobile l phone. We also offer TV mobile phone and dual SIM working mobile phones, also N95

Attached you may find the JPG photo of this Sciphone I68. (Price :USD140)Which main functions are:

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900Hz. (4band)

Sciphone i68 has new features, such as 8GB memory expansion, dual sim dual standby.

1. Dual sim working at the same time.

2. Bluetooth (stereo, remote control)

3. Rotating image with moving

4. Unlock with sliding

5. Changing the position of image when playing film

6. Battery can be removed

7. E-book reader

8. Language: English/French/Arabic/Russian/Viatnamese/Portugues/Spanish/German

9. 8GB memory expanded is supported.

Features:

1. 3.5 inch screen, 16 million colour QVGA; PX: 320*240

2. Bluetooth 2.0

3. T-Flash Card Suphporting, 256 MB TF for free

4. 0.3 Mega pixel camera for Picture & Video capability, put out biggest size is 640*480

5. Stereo Loud speaker, 64 chord ring tone

6. MP3 & MP4 player

7. GPRS & WAP connectivity, MMS Transceiver

8. U disk support function to keep the information storage

9. Calendar, To do list, Alarm, World Clock, Spotwatch

10. Caller Ring Tone, Caller picture, Caller video

11. Telephone directories: 500 groups of contacts, support incoming call with big head sticker, group ring an Messages &Multimedia messaging: 200 SMS, support MMS; Can use downloaded MP3 as SMS rings

12. Schedule power on/off: Support to start/close under set time

13. Alarm clock: 5 groups, support alarm clock when machine’s closed, can set from Monday to Sunday

14. Games: 5 built-in common games

15. More information: MP3, MP4, Handsfree, SMS group sending, Voice recorder, WAP, GPRS download, MMS, Memory extended, self-designed ringtones, photo editor, alarm clock, calculator, notepad, health management…

Specifications:

DESIGNATION SPECIFICATION

Network 850/900/1800/1900MHZ

SIZE ( L*W*H ) 114*60*10 mm

BATTERY Lithium Batteries1200mAh

colour Black

STANDBY TIME About 180-240Hours

TALKING TIME About 3-4Hours

This is for wholesale only, and sample orders can be supported.

We can make tooling and put your logo on the phone when your one lot order exceed 500 sets.

Our quality is prooved to be good, and our price is competive enough for you to make money.

You may tell me which functions of mobile phones you are looking for, and I will check for you here.

PS: Sample costs need to be collected. We donot provide free samples.

Best Regards

Kevin Lee

Very nice. We’ll take two! Can you get them here by Friday?

Bonus: Video review from YouTube member Qqwin:

