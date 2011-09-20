Did Apple Rip Off The New iPhone 5 Design From LG? [POLL]

We’ve had several commenters and readers reach out to us saying the new iPhone 5 design looks a lot like LG’s Optimus Black. (A phone that was introduced way back in January.)



First, keep in mind we don’t know for sure what the iPhone 5 will look like. We’re going by the leaked cases we’ve seen during the last few months.

But based on what people have seen, the accusations are flying. We’ve included photos of both devices below. What do you think?

LG Optimus Black.

Photo: LG

Alleged iPhone 5 design.

Photo: Case Mate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.