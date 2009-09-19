Did Apple Lie About Rejecting Google Voice iPhone App?

Update: Apple disputes Google’s claim, asserting again that it did not reject the Google Voice iPhone app, and that it continues to discuss it with Google.



Earlier: Last month, Apple (AAPL) told the FCC that Google’s (GOOG) proposed Google Voice iPhone app had not been officially rejected, and that it was still under review.

“Contrary to published reports, Apple has not rejected the Google Voice application, and continues to study it,” Apple said at the time.

Google — who initially redacted most of its filing to the FCC — has now unredacted portions that contradict that claim. Google says that Apple indeed rejected the app:

“Apple’s representative informed Google that the Google Voice application was rejected because Apple believed the application duplicated the core dialer functionality of the iPhone. The Apple representative indicated that the company did not want applications that could potentially replace such functionality.”

… “In a series of in-person meetings, phone calls and emails between July 5 and July 28, 2009, Apple and Google representative discussed the approval status of the Google Voice application that was submitted on June 2, 2009. The primary points of contact between the two companies were Alan Eustace, Google Senior Vice President of Engineering and Research and Phil Schiller, Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. On July 7, Mr. Eustace and Mr. Schiller spoke over the phone. It was during this call that Mr. Schiller informed Mr. Eustace that Apple was rejecting the Google Voice application for the reasons described above.”

So is Apple telling the truth? Or is this a case of semantics? Either way, taking so long to “study” the app is essentially a rejection — but technically, they are different things. We’ll ask Apple to clarify.

Here’s Google’s filing:

(Thanks to AllThingsD’s John Paczkowski for transcribing.)

