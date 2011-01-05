Did Anyone You Know Sign Up For Twitter In The Last Year?

Normal people like these folks aren’t joining Twitter, are they?

Photo: razzumitos

My answer is: Not really.My college roommate is in business school and one of his professors made him join. Same for my cousin, who’s in a marketing class at Marquette.



Other than that, zilch.

You know anybody?

Meanwhile, by the way, my mum made a New Year’s resolution to spend more time on Facebook so she could keep up with her kids more.

(We post a lot of photos there, she’s realised.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.