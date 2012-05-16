Did An Unknown Tennis Player Really Hit A 164 MPH Serve?

Photo: Beraldo Leal via Flickr

Samuel Groth is an Australian tennis player ranked no. 340 in the world. And according to Yahoo! Sports, he just set a record by hitting a serve 164.3 mph (263 km/h), breaking the old record by 8.3 mph.Maybe.



First of all, the ATP does not officially recognise speed records. But more importantly, consider that Groth not only broke the record with his 164.3 mph serve. But he also had serves of 158.9 mph and 157.5 mph in the same match at the challenger event in South Korea. Those two serves also broke the previous record.

And then there is the amount by which the previous record was bested. As Chris Chase points out, beating the previous record by 5.3% is the equivalent of Usain Bolt lowering his 100-meter world record by more than a half-second.

It would also be like breaking Roger Maris’ home run record by three home runs! Oh wait. Nevermind.

