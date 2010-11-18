Did A Teammate's Wife Come Between The Spurs' Tony Parker And Eva Longoria?

Photo: AP

Earlier today, news broke that actress Eva Longoria filed for divorce from basketball playing husband, Tony Parker.Now Longoria tells Extra that she found “hundreds” of text messages from another woman on Parker’s phone, and the woman in question is the wife of one of Parker’s San Antonio Spurs teammates. (Via Bill Simmons.) The teammate was not identified.



In the filing, Longoria has asked for “spousal support.” The couple has a pre-nuptial agreement that was updated in 2009, but Parker signed a $50 million extension with the Spurs in October.

Accusations of infidelity between teammates and their wives are nothing new, and they are often cited as the cause of locker room strife. However, they don’t often come directly from one of the wives involved. Keep an eye out for unusual trades involving the Spurs this season.

