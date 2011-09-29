Did A CNBC Reporter Just Fall Asleep On Live TV?

What, because the economy is such a snoozer right now?



Did west coast CNBC reporter Jane Wells really fall asleep live, on camera today? What looked legit at first (if you had you T.V. on mute you’d think as much — at least Mogulite did) might actually be a prank on viewers. Turns out Wells was introducing a segment on wine and (maybe?) decided to punk her audience by pretending to imbibe too much. We’d imagine it’s all a joke, right?

Update: Wells confirmed via Twitter that she was not, in fact, asleep. Good prank, Wells!

Watch it here:



