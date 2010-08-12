Dictionary.com Says iPhone eCPM Up 177% Since Switch To iAd

It’s still early for Apple’s mobile iAd product, but here’s a happy customer: Dictionary.com says its iPhone ad rates — measured by eCPM, or effective cost per 1,000 impressions — are up 177% since enabling iAds.



That doesn’t necessarily mean the rates are great — they could be growing from a very small base — but at least things are moving in the right direction.

“Ad fill is increasing every day and revenues have been growing,” a rep tells us.

We’ll be talking to Dictionary.com tomorrow to find out more about how iAds are working for them. Anything specific you want to know?

