Dick's Sporting Goods Has A Solution For Disappointing Sales

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expanding clothing offerings for women.

The company plans to open specialty stores for women in its existing retail locations.

“Think a colourful wall of sports bras, vibrant tables filled with colour coded tees/tanks, and racks organised by specific needs, like running jackets and yoga pants,” the company told Business Insider in an email. “Accessories will also have a designated space, so women can match everything from their socks, to their gym bags, to their headbands.”

The expanded product offerings will also be online.

With the advent of brands like Lululemon, Gap’s Athleta, and Under Armour, demand for women’s athletic apparel is soaring like never before.

But the brand faces a ton of competition from retailers who have already established themselves with female clientele.

The mounting competition has even begun to threaten Lululemon, long seen as the paramount purveyor of fitness clothing for women.

In an earnings conference call with analysts, Dick’s CEO Ed Stack said that the women’s business has the most growth potential of any segment. He also cited youth and footwear as growth opportunities.

The company also has the advantage of partnerships with mega-brands like Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour.

Dick’s shares are tanking following disappointing sales numbers. The company said that weak golf and hunting sales led to the decline.

