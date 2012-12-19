Dick's Sporting Goods Has Suspended Rifle Sales At All Stores

Photo: By EscoPhotog on Flickr

Dick’s Sporting Goods has suspended modern rifle sales at all of its stores nationwide, due to the horrific elementary school shooting in Newtown, CT.The retailer is also removing all guns from its displays at its location near Newtown.



Dick’s is based in Pittsburgh and has more than 500 stores in 44 states.

It’s not clear how long the suspension will last.

Here’s the full statement from Dick’s:

We are extremely saddened by the unspeakable tragedy that occurred last week in Newtown, CT, and our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and to the entire community.

Out of respect for the victims and their families, during this time of national mourning we have removed all guns from sale and from display in our store nearest to Newtown and suspended the sale of modern sporting rifles in all of our stores chainwide.

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this terrible tragedy.

