Dick's Sporting Goods jumps on earnings beat

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods are up over 1% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected fourth-quarter results.

The sporting goods retailer posted adjusted earnings of $US1.32 per share, beating the Wall Street expectation of $US1.30.

Diluted GAAP earnings stood at $US0.81 per share, with a consolidated net income of $US90.2 million.

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP figures was accounted by a $US46 million inventory writedown and a $US47 million asset impairment and store closing charge.

Same-store sales increased by 5% on a consolidated basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

Revenues for the quarter came in at 2.48 billion, exactly in line with expectations, up 10.9% from same period last year. Net income for the 52 week period ending January 28, 2017, was $US287.4 million, or $US2.56 per diluted share.

“In 2017, we will continue to be aggressive and evolve our business,” said Edward W. Stack the company’s CEO. “We will implement a new merchandising strategy aimed at rationalizing our vendor base and optimising our assortment to deliver a more refined offering for our customers.”

Management expects earnings per share in the first quarter of 2017 to be between $US0.48 and $US0.53.

NOW WATCH: This is why you should never throw your coffee grounds away



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.