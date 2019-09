Dick’s Sporting goods recently released a “buy one, get one free” coupon for some portable armchairs.



But The Consumerist points out that the promotion contradicts itself.

The chairs are advertised as 2 for $15, but retail for $12 each normally. How, exactly, is that “buy one, get one free?”

Check it out:

