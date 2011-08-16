Why Dick's Sporting Goods Is Using Jerome Bettis In Its Latest Campaign

Dick’s Sporting Goods has fired up a huge new initiative aiming to help prevent concussions for student-athletes, and it has fittingly chosen former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis to be the face of the campaign, according to the New York Times.



“The Bus” barreled through gigantic NFL defenders for over a decade, which led to numerous concussions, many of which went undiagnosed. It’s a chronic problem in sports: the Times says that 85% of concussions nationwide go undiagnosed.

Which is why Dick’s launched Protecting Athletes through Concussion Education (PACE), providing baseline concussion tests for more than a million students across the country, spread across more than 3,300 schools.

Of course Dick’s stands to gain from all of this positive hype as well, as the back-to-school season begins to rev up.

