Dick's Sporting Goods Beautifully Captures The Intensity Of Sports In New Ad [THE BRIEF]

Dick’s Sporting Goods strikes again with the help of Anomally. The dramatic new 60-second spot shows a number of young players training and performing on the field. It’s set to an epic ballad and ends with the line “Every moment, every journey, every dream, every season starts at Dick’s.”

Apple released a new ad called “Stickers” Monday night. The new spot, which dropped last night just in time for Apple’s earnings report, is set to a techno beat and shows MacBooks covered in different stickers from Homer Simpson to Cookie Monster.

Yahoo acquired mobile ad service Flurry on Monday for an unreported price, rumoured to be somewhere in the hundreds of millions.

New York-based digital agency Kettle tapped Amanda Hughes-Watkins as its new creative director and Crystal Ginn as senior producer.

Omnicom Group‘s net income shot up over 13% from last year, reaching a high of more than $US318 million, Adweek reports.

Verizon launched a rewards program that will benefit advertisers by helping them produce more targeted ads. The mobile company will award customers if they provide information like their location, their app usage data, and other personal details, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A three-year-long court battle between agency WPP and Kantar and TRA, research and analytics company’s owned by TiVo, ended on Monday with both sides agreeing to not move forward with a trial.

Facebook launched a new feature on Monday called Save, Ad Age reports. With Save, users can bookmark anything from a link to a video that they see on their news feed. Users can even save ads, but advertisers will not be able to target ads if a user saves their page or video.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.