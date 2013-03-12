This Sweeping, Single-Take Ad Captures Why We Love Baseball [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Dick’s Sporting Goods made a slow moving ad that captures some of the magic of baseball. And it was shot in just one sweeping take. Anomaly created the commercial, which zooms player to player before Cody Buckel, who is actually in spring training with the Texas Rangers, makes a pitch. Dick’s has been on it recently. The company just released an ad about a runner with cystic fibrosis that is incredibly inspiring, too. Watch the baseball ad below:

Campbell Ewald might be winning the Cadillac account from Fallon. The shop used to do Chevrolet’s advertising for 91 years until Joel Ewanick was hired as CMO and made Commonwealth, in which Omnicom and Interpublic agencies shared ad tasks.

Pret A Manger picked Walrus, a small new york shop, to handle its U.S. marketing efforts. The UK-based chain uses in-house creative, called Balloon Dog, to do its overseas marketing.

According to Kantar Media, ad spending went up by 3 per cent in 2012.

The New York Times takes a look at Lowe’s new weather-focused ad campaign by BBDO.

Peter Mertz joined LA’s Zambezi as the director of digital. He was formerly in charge of digital at TBWA and Elastic.

