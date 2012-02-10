There Is An Entire Theme Park In London Dedicated To The Strange, Victorian World Of Charles Dickens

Photo: Courtesy of Dickens World

Because Charles Dickens can’t celebrate his 200th birthday this week, the world is doing it for him.Two days ago, a memorial service was held in London to commemorate the writer. Prince Charles laid a wreath of flowers on the writer’s grave and the actor Ralph Fiennes read from Bleak House, one of Dickens’s most acclaimed novels, according to the AP.



But if you really revere Dickens, and want to honour him with a truly Dickensian experience, then perhaps you should go to Dickens World. Sam Anderson wrote a very thoughtful and funny piece in this week’s New York Times Magazine assessing what he refers to as this “lavish simulacrum of 1850s London.”

The interactive theme park is packed with Dickens characters and squeezed into a blue warehouse in Chatham. Dickens World, which opened five years ago, seeks to replicate Victorian-era England in all its unsavory dimensions, with its industrial fumes and dour denizens.

Anderson’s piece is highly entertaining, and worth a read. But in case you’re wondering what the park looks like, Dickens World has shared some pictures with us, and we’ve rounded them up here for your viewing pleasure.

