ESPN's Dick Vitale Trolls Eva Longoria, Tells Her Tony Parker Is 'Awesome Baby'

John Shearer/Getty Images for VFTony Parker hit an incredible jumper to beat the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.



After the game, actress Eva Longoria, who used to be married to Parker, tweeted, “Go Spurs Go!”

So it appears she’s still a big Spurs fan.

That’s when ESPN college baseball commentator Dick Vitale hopped in and sent a troll-ish tweet to Longoria.

Parker and Longoria divorced amid rumours of infidelity on his part.

Pretty inappropriate, Dickie V.:

@DickieV”Awesome baby” is Vitale’s catch-phrase.

