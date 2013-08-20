Video Shows Dick Van Dyke's Car Turn Into Ball Of Flames

Dick Van Dyke narrowly avoided a fiery death yesterday when he was pulled from his smoking Jaguar on the side of an LA highway.

Van Dyke said he heard a weird sound, thought it was a flat, saw the smoke, and pulled over to call the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Another motorist, named Jason Pennington, spotted the car pulled over to the side of Highway 101 in Los Angeles with an elderly man hunched over the wheel.

The video shows Van Dyke’s car swiftly turn into a bon fire, while he sits on the side of the road on the phone.

The second video shows the car has turned into a giant piece of expensive charcoal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.