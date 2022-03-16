A complete timeline of Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver’s relationship, from meeting at the SAG Awards to getting married when Van Dyke was 86

- Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver are 46 years apart in age.
- The couple first met in 2006 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
- They were married in 2012, and released music together on Valentine’s Day in 2022.
He told The Washington Post that he had been speaking to Cate Blanchett when he saw Silver walk by, compelling him to introduce himself.
Silver later told HuffPost that she had seen Van Dyke’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the Thursday before the awards, as well as “Mary Poppins,” which Van Dyke famously stars in.
“I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile. Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dic,'” Silver told the publication. “The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in ‘Mary Poppins’?’ I wasn’t sure.”
Van Dyke went on to hire Silver for some of his Hallmark movies, she told HuffPost.
At the time of their meeting at the SAG Awards, Van Dyke was still with his partner of 30 years, Michelle Triola.
Van Dyke told HuffPost that during the year after Triola died, Silver would visit him after work to bring him food, cook, do his dishes, and check up on him.
“I fell in love pretty hard,” Van Dyke told the publication.
Silver told HuffPost that during that time, their relationship “became something else.”
In a 2013 interview with Parade, Van Dyke called marrying Silver “one of the smartest moves” he’d ever made.
Van Dyke told HuffPost in a 2013 interview that everybody thought he was “crazy” when he married somebody “half” his age. “But she is just an absolute angel. She sings and dances so there’s a lot of that going around the house. She’s a great cook,” the actor said.
“And the age difference hasn’t been a problem at all. Emotionally I’m about 13. She’s very, very wise for her age so I’m just having the time of my life,” he added.
Silver has shared several photos from the celebration on Instagram over the years, including one in which she swapped her and Van Dyke’s faces, and another in which she hula-hoops on the dance floor.
As the Orange County Register reported at the time, Van Dyke and Silver traveled down Main Street U.S.A. while fans sang happy birthday to him. People reported that there was later a flash mob in his honor at The Grove, an outdoor shopping center in Los Angeles, where dancers performed to “Mary Poppins” songs in costumes reminiscent of Van Dyke’s character, Burt.
“Four score and seven years ago, the Mister @official_dick_van_dyke and I took a ‘leap’ of faith and jumped into a live together filled with laughter, music, dancing, kindness, positivity and joy,” Silver wrote. “I love you so dang much, it hurts.”
The first video on the account shows Van Dyke dancing to Beck’s “loser,” while subsequent videos show Silver narrating videos of one of their cats and Van Dyke serenading her.
Silver later posted a video of herself singing “Class” from “Chicago” with actor Chita Rivera’s daughter Lisa, with Van Dyke chiming in in the background. Van Dyke and the elder Rivera costarred in the original production of “Bye Bye Birdie” on Broadway in 1960, The Washington Post reported.
The video, directed by Silver herself, shows the couple dancing and singing together.
“I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man, but no one ever took that attitude,” he told the publication.
“We share an attitude,” he told Closer Weekly. “She can go with the flow. She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day. She’s just delightful.”
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
20 times celebrities wore actual wedding dresses on the red carpet