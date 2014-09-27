Publishing Tycoon Sues His Upper East Side Neighbours After Failing To Sell His $US25 Million Townhouse

Google Maps Dick Snyder is suing his next door neighbours for $US60 million (his house is the one on the right; he’s suing the owners of the house on the left).

Drama is brewing on the Upper East Side.

Retired publishing tycoon Dick Snyder is suing his neighbours Meredith and Bryan Verona for $US60 million after he was unable to sell his mansion, according to a New York Post report.

The problem reportedly started when the Veronas began a gut renovation of their $US17 million mansion on East 78th Street, transforming it from a building with multiple units into a five-story, 36-foot-wide home.

Meanwhile, Snyder — a former chairman of Simon & Schuster — has been stewing next door in his own Upper East Side mansion, which he has had on the market for $US25 million for the past three years. According to his lawsuit, he’s been unable to find a buyer because potential owners see the scaffolding and trash outside the Veronas’ home, they balk.

One broker even refused to try and sell the home because of the construction next door, Snyder claims.

“Despite the fact that the residential market has been and continues to experience tremendous demand for residential real property, and although Snyder had several parties view the residence, astonishingly…not a single offer has been made to purchase the residence,” reads a section of his lawsuit, according to The New York Post.

Snyder’s 8-story home, which is currently listed with Brown Harris Stevens, has some awesome features. It’s 11,000 square feet, has 14 rooms, a private garden, massage room, and roof deck. The real estate agent John Burger really sells it on the listing page.

But 81-year-old Snyder claims in his lawsuit that he can’t enjoy any of these amenities because of all that noise next door, even with construction workers honouring “times of silence” when the home is being shown.

So Snyder — who, it should be noted, is no stranger to lawsuits — is now suing Meredith and Bryan Verona for $US60 million in damages. Apparently not being able to enjoy your private garden really takes its toll.

