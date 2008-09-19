Dick's Back, Feels Horrible

Dick Fuld has finally addressed the troops (sort of). He sent an internal memo around yesterday saying he felt “horrible” about the firm’s collapse. While it seems a bit cowardly not to have addressed his employees in person, Fuld probably wouldn’t be able to gather them together in a single location since most of them have taken their belongings and fled. And that’s probably for the best: they might have thrown things.



Bloomberg: Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Richard Fuld told the employees of the firm that he feels “horrible” for what they have gone through during the events ending with bankruptcy this week.

“The past several months have been extraordinarily challenging, culminating in our bankruptcy filing,” Fuld wrote in a memo distributed internally yesterday. “This has been very painful on all of you, both personally and financially. For this, I feel horrible.”

