Coronavirus might force the cancellation of the Olympics, but many people seem to be more focused on the name of the IOC member who sounded the alarm

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Dick Pound was simply trying to update the public on the outlook of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but people on Twitter couldn’t get past his name.

On Tuesday, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee said the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could face “cancellation” because of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dick Pound explained that there is likely a three-month window to determine the fate of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Twitter, many people rushed past the potentially dire news in favour of cracking jokes at the name “Dick Pound.”

Dick Pound made some news on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Pound, who is the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, said that the Tokyo Olympics could potentially be in jeopardy due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Per the AP:

“You could certainly go to two months out if you had to,” Pound said, which would mean putting off a decision until late May and hoping the virus is under control. “A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, The media folks will be in there building their studios.”

And if it got to the point of not going ahead, Pound speculated “you’re probably looking at a cancellation.”

Pound’s comments likely brought concern to many groups that are already heavily invested in the 2020 Olympics – from officials in Japan who have put billions of dollars into the event, to broadcast partners around the world that are preparing for one of the biggest undertakings of their year.

But on Twitter, one piece of information shined through from the message: the name “Dick Pound.”

Hello this man’s name is DICK POUND https://t.co/pgJ75Hb818 — Stephani (@Steph_A_Nanny) February 25, 2020

This is a serious story, but all I can focus on is that the IOC's most senior member is named Dick Pound. https://t.co/CyfZvIymwj — Matt Gordon (@themattgordon) February 25, 2020

As you would expect, people were quick to get their jokes off, and “Dick Pound” was soon trending across the site, including some that were notably NSFW.

Getting on Twitter to see “Dick Pound” trending: pic.twitter.com/abXWTPF8RR — ???????????????????????????????????? Dick Pound (@iAmKidDr1ft) February 25, 2020

In case you were wondering why "Dick Pound" was trending https://t.co/gZOOnJJDAm — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 25, 2020

what is the most dire piece of news someone named "Dick Pound" could offer that would not result in us all being like "lmao Dick Pound" I'd say "imminent asteroid strike" but if we were all gonna die I think we'd actually double down on "lmao Dick Pound" — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 25, 2020

As Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings noted, it’s not the first time that Pound’s name has made the news, and in turn, triggered a wave of Twitter jokes made at the expense of his name.

Richard William Duncan “Dick” Pound had seen this all before.

Every four years the Internet is delighted to discover Dick Pound. In 2020, Pound-mas came early! — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 25, 2020

Back in 2016, a similar series of tweets made their way across the internet.

Dick pound?! Bahahahahahaha — Rich x2c (@RichX2c) July 20, 2016

NPR interview w/ "Dick Pound" where anncr. says he "unloads" on the IOC made me LOL. Teenage son says: "You're 13, aren't you?" — Robert Morgan Fisher (@Wordcommando) February 7, 2018

Never thought I'd read the words – hard man dick pound, in a row on the bbc, tweet of the year so far lol https://t.co/bXGKTaMaJP — Lee (@leejohnshore) April 22, 2016

Thank you for the update, Richard.

Hopefully, the 2020 Olympics can go off as scheduled, but if there’s more news to come, we can do this again in a few months.

