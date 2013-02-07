The 7 Worst Predictions Of Dick Morris — Who Was Just Let Go By Fox News

Dick Morris is out at Fox News, three months after his embarrassingly awful prediction that former Republican nominee Mitt Romney would win the 2012 election in a “landslide.”



But Morris’ inaccuracy is a longstanding feature of his punditry that, until now, never befell his employment. Pundit Tracker rated him the Worst Pundit of 2012, with only six of his 30 prognostications coming true.

Here are some of his worst predictions throughout the years:

1. He made numerous inaccurate predictions ahead of President Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 election.

At various points during the campaign, he predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the Democratic primary; that Sarah Palin would be a decisive boost for John McCain’s campaign; that Obama’s conversation with “Joe the Plumber” could be the “decisive point” in the election; and that undecided voters could break for McCain, giving him the election victory.

2. His 2008 electoral map.

That said, he also ended up predicting that Obama would win the election in a landslide. But he said that Arizona, Tennessee, and West Virginia — yes, West Virginia — leaned Obama, and he called South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana as toss-ups. McCain won all six states by huge margins.

Here’s a look at his 2008 map:

3. In 2010, Morris said Republicans would pick up more than 80 seats in the House and regain the Senate majority in the midterm elections.



He said House pickups could “go as high as 100.” In fact, Republicans picked up only 63 seats. And they did not win a Senate majority.

4. He thought Kirsten Gillibrand was “beatable” in 2008.

In a particularly damning display of delusion before the 2010 midterm elections, Morris said in September that Kirsten Gillibrand was still “beatable” in the New York Senate race. She won the race by 26 points.

5. In August 2010, he predicted that Republicans would at some point “shut down” the government — and win with voters because of it.

No shutdown ever happened, and the one that almost did — the debt-ceiling debacle of the summer of 2011 — is still a loser for Republicans.

6. In 2011, he predicted that Barack Obama might not run for re-election in 2012 because his poll numbers were so bad. Of course, he ended up running and winning re-election.



7. Some of his 2012 Senate predictions were also terrible.

He said that Republican Senate candidates Tom Smith in Pennsylvania, Josh Mandel in Ohio, and George Allen in Virginia would help Republicans gain back control of the Senate. Smith lost by 9 points, while Allen and Mandel lost by 5 points each.

