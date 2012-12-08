Dick Morris Has Another Ridiculous Argument For Why Mitt Romney Lost The Election

Fox News contributor and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris is out with his latest reasoning — a month later — of why Republican Mitt Romney lost the election.



Morris predicted that Romney would beat President Barack Obama in a “landslide,” so he’s spent the past month trying to explain why he was so wrong.

His latest reasoning: The Romney campaign and its affiliated super PACs did not properly rebut attacks on Romney’s time running Bain Capital.

Specifically, he notes one unnamed ad that only ran for a limited time:

There is a very good story to be told about Bain and it was masterfully captured in an ad produced by Romney media guru Stuart Stevens but was aired for only limited times and there was no follow up. Had that very ad been run more, Romney would, in my opinion, have been elected president!

The Republican consultants are so enamoured of negative ads that they do not appreciate the impact of rebuttal media and its capacity to wipe away negatives and trigger a backlash against the candidate who airs them. But the doctrine of always attack — reminiscent of the French and British generals in World War I — does not permit rebuttals, only new negatives.

And we paid the price.

It’s unclear which ad Morris is referring to (maybe this one?), but either way, Romney probably did not lose the election because he did not run that ad more.

The rest of Morris’ blog post consists of more explaining and backtracking, trying to figure out why “whites didn’t vote.” Previously, he wrote that the GOP’s “tilt toward white middle aged and older voters is ghettoizing the party so that even bad economic times are not enough to sway the election.”

“Why was I wrong? I’m a pollster, not a meteorologist!” Morris writes today.

Here’s what everyone got wrong about the exit polls >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.