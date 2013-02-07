DICK MORRIS TO PIERS MORGAN: 'I Was Fired Because I Was Wrong At The Top Of My Lungs'

Photo: CNN

Conservative pundit Dick Morris defended himself on “Piers Morgan Tonight,” one day after news emerged of his ouster at Fox News.Morris said he met with Fox News president Roger Ailes last week, when the decision was made for him to leave Fox News.



Morgan asked him why he had been singled out when more pundits than him had been wrong about their election predictions. Morris now infamously predicted that Mitt Romney would beat President Barack Obama in a 332-206 electoral vote “landslide.”

“I was fired because I was wrong,” Morris said. “”I was wrong, and I was wrong at the top of my lungs. … Maybe I was made a poster child.”

But Morris defended his track record, saying polls leading up to the election were inconclusive. He also pushed the argument he first made after the election — that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s embrace of Obama after Hurricane Sandy swung the race in its final week.

“The real issue is why did Mitt Romney lose? The real answer is the storm,” Morris said.

Interestingly, when asked who he wanted to see leading the GOP in 2016, Morris named Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Here’s the video, courtesy of CNN:



