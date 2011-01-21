O'REILLY FACTOR: It's Sarah Palin's Own Fault That Her Poll Numbers Are Dropping

How bad has the fallout been for Sarah Palin since the entire Tucson fiasco? Not even Fox News, the network that she works for, can pretend to ignore it.



Appearing on The O’Reilly Factor last night, Dick Morris explained why she is having so much trouble.

“The problem is that when the left plays Sarah Palin like a fiddle. They hit her with attacks that are outrageous and below the belt and defamatory and aimed at her family and everything. Then she always replies. She always answers. And she answers in colourful rhetoric like blood libel. And as far as the public is concerned they say a plague on both your houses. But, the liberals who are criticising her don’t have to run for anything. And Sarah may want to. And by not being presidential, by not rising above it, but, instead, getting into it and mixing it up, she hurts herself.”

He even chastised her over the way she answered back and for trying to play the victim.

“What she should have done, which was in her statement but the blood libel overshadowed it, is to have said ‘I will not deal with this as a political matter. This has nothing to do with politics. This is a national tragedy.’ And I think that the point is that it’s OK to answer on substance. It’s OK to answer when you are talking about health care or accusation about death panels… but, over this thing, it looks to the average voter as if there was this disaster in Tucson, this horrible thing happened, and here Sarah Palin is complaining that she is being victimized with a blood libel.”

When criticising Palin turns into good business for Fox News she has bigger problems than falling poll numbers.

Video below

