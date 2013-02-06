Dick Morris Is Out At Fox News After His Awful Election Prediction Of Romney In A 'Landslide'

CNN’s Howard Kurtz reports that Fox News will not renew contributor Dick Morris’ contract, three months after he predicted that Mitt Romney would win the election in a “landslide.” Morris, though, is set to appear Wednesday night on CNN with Piers Morgan.



Earlier this afternoon, Morris posted an odd message on his website saying that he would appear on CNN Wednesday night, leading many to believe he was on his way out at Fox.

Here’s his post:

You read it right! I will be a guest on The Piers Morgan Show on CNN, yes CNN, this Wednesday night at 9 PM EST.

I’ll spell out what the Republican Party must do to win national elections again and will discuss how House Speaker Boehner has become Obama’s captive. Tune in!

Morris, a now-bonafide conservative who once was an adviser to President Bill Clinton, made a spectacularly bad election prediction in November. He said that Romney would win the election in a “landslide” — 325 electoral votes to just 213 for President Barack Obama. The actual results — Obama 332, Romney 206 — were almost exactly the opposite.

Morris admitted afterward that he “felt that it was my duty” to pump up the Romney campaign when no one thought victory was possible.

In the aftermath of the election, Morris blamed his prediction on changing demographics and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s bipartisan embrace of Obama in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

