So Why Did The GOP Allow Obama So Many Victories During The Lame Duck?





On The O’Reilly Factor last night, guest host Laura Ingraham had conservative pundit Dick Morris on to discuss why senate Republicans allowed Obama any victories in this lame duck session.

Of the tax compromise, Morris expressed his disappointment that the Republicans didn’t demand more than they got.

“What is crucial to focus on is they didn’t get any spending cuts in return. Had the Republicans simply said, ‘no dice. This is an illegitimate lame duck session, people are not entitled to vote because they were defeated and we’re not going to pass anything and we’re going to do it on January 2nd and then we’re going to demand spending cuts,’ which now will have to be fought for in the debt limit ceiling or in the new budget and in the meantime the deficit keeps clicking.”

But it is the START treaty that really got Morris going. He is so unhappy with its passage, he openly called for the Republican party to give primary challenges to those who voted for it. He even went so far as to name names.

They include: Olympia Snowe of Maine, Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Thad Cochran of Mississippi, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Tom Coburn of Oklahoma and Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

These are the senators that, according to Morris, “sold out America” and deserve to be challenged by “real Conservatives.”

After two years of gridlock, it seemed like the Republican party was finally starting to work with the president to get key legislation passed. It will be interesting to see what these senators will do if the threat of a primary challenge becomes real.

Video below.



